Little Big Town is going on tour in 2024.

The country music group will celebrate "25 years of music" on the upcoming Take Me Home tour.

Sugarland and The Castellows will appear as special guests on the new tour, which marks Little Big Town's 25th anniversary as a band.

Take Me Home kicks off Oct. 24 in Greenville, S.C., and concludes Dec. 13 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"25 years of music and we can't wait to celebrate it with you," Little Big Town wrote on Instagram. "We will be hitting the road this fall as we celebrate #LBT25 with @sugarland and @thecastellows on the Take Me Home Tour."

Little Big Town and Sugarland celebrated the announcement by releasing a cover of the Phil Collins song "Take Me Home." The pair performed the song Sunday at the CMT Music Awards.

"Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment. When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night," Little Big Town said in a statement. "There's something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home."

