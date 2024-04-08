Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Fly Me to the Moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the Space Race in the 1960s.

Tatum plays Cole Davis, the NASA launch director overseeing the Apollo 11 mission, while Johansson portrays Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist hired to stage a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails.

"Channing is such an easy-going actor, good spirited and professional. Falling in love with him onscreen was pretty easy. He's such a likable person," Johansson recently told People.

"Kelly and Cole are such opposites," she added of their characters. "It was fun to play that dynamic with Channing."

The cast also includes Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg and Christian Zuber.

Fly Me to the Moon is written by Rose Gilroy and directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, You).

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The film opens in theaters July 12 and will later stream on Apple TV+.