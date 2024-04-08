Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the Space Race in the 1960s.
Tatum plays Cole Davis, the NASA launch director overseeing the Apollo 11 mission, while Johansson portrays Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist hired to stage a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails.
"Channing is such an easy-going actor, good spirited and professional. Falling in love with him onscreen was pretty easy. He's such a likable person," Johansson recently told People.
"Kelly and Cole are such opposites," she added of their characters. "It was fun to play that dynamic with Channing."
