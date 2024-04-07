After she complained that they were ruining her big moment, the men seemed contrite and sang to Wiig: "This is your night. It's no surprise. The memories of you as Gilly should win you a prize. They should hang you up in the Louvre. Target Lady would say, 'I approve.'"
"And there is one thing that is true. I wouldn't be here without all of you," Wiig sang in reply.
Ryan Gosling then showed up and was presented with a five-timers club jacket, which he declared didn't seem fair since he also didn't host the show that many times.
He then placed the jacket on Wiig, even cleaning it off with a lint brush as his fellow actors sang, "This is your night!" to Wiig.
