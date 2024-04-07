Former Saturday Night Live cast member Kristen Wiig joined the sketch comedy show's five-timers guest host club this weekend.

"I am so happy to be back, and I am so excited because it is my fifth time hosting, so I am officially in the five-timers club," Wiig said during her monologue.

Her fellow five-timer Paul Rudd dropped by to help her celebrate the milestone -- and to lobby for a role in a sketch -- while Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Will Forte, Jon Hamm and Martin Short insisted they all deserved to get five-timers jackets, too, even though they did not actually achieve the feat.

After she complained that they were ruining her big moment, the men seemed contrite and sang to Wiig: "This is your night. It's no surprise. The memories of you as Gilly should win you a prize. They should hang you up in the Louvre. Target Lady would say, 'I approve.'"

"And there is one thing that is true. I wouldn't be here without all of you," Wiig sang in reply.

Ryan Gosling then showed up and was presented with a five-timers club jacket, which he declared didn't seem fair since he also didn't host the show that many times.

He then placed the jacket on Wiig, even cleaning it off with a lint brush as his fellow actors sang, "This is your night!" to Wiig.