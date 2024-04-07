Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire -- starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $31.7 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Monkey Man with $10.1 million, followed by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at No. 3 with $9 million, The First Omen at No. 4 with $8.4 million and Kung Fu Panda 4 at No. 5 with $7.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Dune: Part 2 at No. 6 with $7.2 million, Someone Like You at No. 7 with $3 million, Wicked Little Letters at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Arthur the King at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Immaculate at No. 10 with $1.4 million.