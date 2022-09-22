Kim Kardashian spoofed the HBO series House of the Dragon during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

House of the Dragon is a fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones and explores the history of House Targaryen.

In "The Targashians," Kardashian and Corden played bickering royal siblings Kim Targashian, Princess of Westeros, and Keith Targashian, King of Westeros. The skit was presented in a reality series-style format i la the Kardashian-Jenner family's show The Kardashians.

"I mean, Keith is the king now but let's be honest. He wouldn't be anywhere without me," Kardashian says in a confessional shot.

"Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be the queen. But let's be clear -- the Iron Throne is all mine," Corden adds.

Kardashian and Corden eventually come to terms, only for Kylie Jenner to enter and kill both of her "siblings."

"There's only one king in this kingdom and it's King Kylie, bitches," Kylie Jenner says.

