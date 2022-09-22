NBC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi family drama, La Brea.

The new season premieres on the network Tuesday and will be available for streaming on Peacock Wednesday.

Starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chike Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago and Josh McKenzie, the show follows a family split up by time and space when a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a primeval land.

"In Season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988," the network said in a synopsis.

"What she doesn't know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A."

Wednesday's 90-second preview shows the challenges the time travelers are up against.

"Since the day we got here, we have fought for our lives and we're not going to stop until we make it out of here," Zea's character Eve can be heard as scenes of giant mammoths, sloths and cats, dangerous humans and punishing weather play on the screen.