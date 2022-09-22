'Wicked' director confirms casting of 'Bridgerton' actor Jonathan Bailey
UPI News Service, 09/22/2022
Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey will play a pivotal role in his upcoming two-part movie musical, Wicked.
"He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever..... I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked," Chu tweeted Wednesday, along with a media report about the casting.
