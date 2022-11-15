Kate Hudson walked the red carpet with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and fiance, Danny Fujikawa, on Monday.

The 43-year-old actress was joined by Hawn, 76, and Fujikawa, 36, at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Hudson dazzled in a high-neck nude-colored gown covered with sequins. Hawn wore a black outfit embellished with a silver pattern, while Fujikawa sported a black tuxedo.

Hudson is the daughter of Hawn, also an actress, and musician Bill Hudson. She was raised by Hawn and her partner, actor Kurt Russell.

The actress got engaged to Fujikawa in September 2021. Hudson has a daughter, Rani Rose, 4, with Fujikawa and two sons, Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, from previous relationships.

Hudson told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere that she and Fujikawa are in no rush to plan their wedding, saying, "the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. The new film follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates a murder on a private getaway.

Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista also star.

The film opens in select theaters Nov. 23 and starts streaming Dec. 23 on Netflix.