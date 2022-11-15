About 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the Season 5 premiere of Paramount's contemporary western, Yellowstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samba TV said the number makes Kevin Costner 's epic family drama the top scripted series premiere of the year.

It takes into account the original and encore airings of the program's airing on multiple platforms Sunday into Monday.

The Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone, which didn't air as many times that first night, attracted about 11.2 million viewers.

The show about wealthy Montana ranchers co-stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.