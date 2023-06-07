Lionsgate released the trailer for Expend4bles on Wednesday. The film opens in theaters Sept. 22.

The trailer begins with Lee Christmas ( Jason Statham ) in a relationship with Megan Fox 's new character. Christmas had a girlfriend played by Charisma Carpenter in the first two Expendables movies.

The new lovers appear to be on competing teams as Christmas discovers his girlfriend has an assignment to which he's not privy. They flirt and fight it out until Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) knocks on the door to ask Christmas for help.

Ross and Christmas' team still includes Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren) and Toll Road (Randy Couture). Lundgren previously told UPI he has many scenes with 50 Cent and the trailer shows 50 Cent's character worried about sniper Jensen's vision.

Action ensues on a giant freight and Statham has a fight scene with martial artist Iko Uwais.

The Expendables films unite veteran action legends with new ones. Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia also star in this entry.

Stallone created the series. Scott Waugh directs the fourth film, written by Kurt Wimmer, Ted Daggerhart and Max Adams.