Disney+ is teasing the new show Secret Invasion.

The streaming service shared a teaser and poster for the superhero action series Wednesday featuring Samuel L. Jackson

Secret Invasion is a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show follows Nick Fury (Jackson) and his team as they try to stop a Skrull invasion of Earth.

The teaser shows Fury become "the most wanted man on the planet" as he deals with the invasion of the Skrulls, alien shapeshifters.

Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle also star.

The poster features Fury and other characters with the tagline "Who do you trust?"

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+. The streaming service shared a new trailer for the show in April.