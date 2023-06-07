Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will return for a second season in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starz shared a premiere date, Aug. 11, and first-look photos for Season 2 of the travel docuseries Wednesday.

Season 2 will follow Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they explore "the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand."

The season will show some of the pair's exploits, "including a thrilling zip line excursion, and spotlighting the enduring friendship between the two men."

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will premiere Aug. 11 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms, and debut at 9:30 p.m. on Starz. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish developed the show and serve as executive producers.

Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, while McTavis portrayed Dougal MacKenzie in multiple seasons. The historical drama series will return for a seventh season June 16 on Starz.