Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ in August.

Disney+ shared a premiere date, Aug. 23, and a new teaser for the series Wednesday.

Star Wars: Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars universe and is a spinoff of the series The Mandalorian.

The show follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a former Jedi Knight who investigates "an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

The teaser, titled "Begin," shows Ahsoka (Dawson) prepare to take on Grand Admiral Thrawn (Mikkelsen).

Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck.