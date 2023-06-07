Roadside Attractions released the trailer for Black Ice on Wednesday. The documentary, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and directed by Hubert Davis, is in theaters July 14.

The trailer shows NHL players Wayne Simmonds, Akim Aliu, P.K. Subban and Matt Dumba discussing their experiences with racism in the league. The documentary then goes back to explore the Colored Hockey League in Nova Scotia.

The trailer also features CHL legend Herb Carnegie in an archival interview and Willie O'Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, speaking on camera. The trailer also includes scenes of Black children practicing in a youth hockey league.

The film played the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival where it won the People's Choice Documentary. The trailer quotes a review from POV Magazine.

Black Ice will play exclusively in AMC Theaters.