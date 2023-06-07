Apple TV+ is teasing The Afterparty Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Tiffany Haddish

The Afterparty is a murder mystery comedy series created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The new season centers on the death of a groom at his wedding.

"Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoe (Zoe Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, each of which is "told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective."

The Afterparty is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStarTV and Sony Pictures Television. The series originally premiered in January 2022.

Season 2 premieres July 12 on Apple TV+.