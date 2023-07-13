Disney+ is giving a glimpse of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4.The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fourth and final season Wednesday.High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a reboot of the High School Musical films. The TV series follows a new group of theater-loving students at East High School.Season 4 will see original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel return to East High to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion.Meanwhile, the students of East High, now in their senior year, struggle to stage a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year with the movie disrupting their preparations.Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani star.Disney+ announced in June that Season 4 will be the show's last.High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 premieres Aug. 9.