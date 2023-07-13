Focus Features released the poster for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 on Thursday. The film opens in theaters Sept. 8.

The poster pays homage to the original poster, which featured Nia Vardalos in her wedding dress and John Corbett as her groom on the right side. Her extended Greek family cluttered together on the left.

Now that the characters are happily married, Vardalos and Corbett stand at their family reunion in Greece. Eight family members stand in pairs on the left.

Vardalos wrote and directed My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. She wrote all three films and previously directed I Hate Valentine's Day. Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman produce again.

Cast members Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Louis Mandylor, with Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin return. Michael Constantine, who played the father in the first two films, died in 2021.

The 2002 film became an indie phenomenon. A short-lived TV series, My Big Fat Greek Life, reunited the cast except for Corbett. Corbett returned for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 in 2016.

Focus Features released a trailer for the sequel in May.