Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The 36-year-old singer and actress marked the anniversary Thursday by sharing a tribute to Monteith, her late Glee co-star and former boyfriend, on Instagram.

Michele posted a throwback photo with Monteith, who died of an accidental drug overdose at age 31 in 2013 after struggling with addiction issues.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten," Michele captioned the post. "We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all."

"I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together," she added, appearing to reference late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Michele and Monteith played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on Glee. The pair dated from 2012 up until Monteith's death.

Michele has since married Zandy Reich and has one child, son Ever Leo, with her husband.

The actress presently stars in the Broadway musical Funny Girl.