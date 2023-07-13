Troye Sivan will release a new album in October.

The 28-year-old singer and actor announced his third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, on Thursday.

"My album Something To Give Each Other is out Oct 13," Sivan wrote on Instagram. "This album is my something to give you - a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that. <3 I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Sivan also released a single and music video for "Rush," a first song from his new album.

The "Rush" video shows Sivan party and dance with a group of people.

Something to Give Each Other is scheduled for release Oct. 13. The album will be Sivan's first since Bloom, released in August 2018.

As an actor, Sivan most recently appeared on the HBO series The Idol. He also released a cover of George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" for the show.