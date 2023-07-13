Universal Pictures released clips from the opening of Oppenheimer on Thursday. The film opens in theaters July 21.

The footage begins in black and white as Lewis Strauss ( Robert Downey Jr. ) arrives at a meeting with J. Robert Oppenheimer ( Cillian Murphy ) and his team. Strauss reports that the Soviets have tested an atomic weapon.

The clip flashes back to color footage of Leslie Groves. Jr. (Matt Damon) building the town of Los Alamos so Manhattan Project scientists can live there with their families.

Three minutes in, Strauss raises the question of espionage at Los Alamos, which Oppenheimer refutes. At Los Alamos, Oppenheimer reveals to Groves there is a chance the device cannot be stopped once launched.

Footage also includes team members cracking under the isolation and trying to leave Los Alamos. Oppenheimer supports keeping them confined.

The film's editor, Jennifer Lame, edited the new clip, featuring Ludwig Gi¶ransson's score. The footage is all presented in the widescreen ratio but IMAX prints will expand.