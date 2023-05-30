Guns N' Roses, Lizzo and Elton John have been booked to perform at next month's Glastonbury Festival in England.

"We've just unveiled the full Glastonbury 2023 line-up featuring over 3,000 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival (and there are still a few more stages to come)," the festival's website said Tuesday.

The sold-out event is to take place June 21-25.

Also set to take the stage are Arctic Monkeys, Lewis Capaldi, Rick Astley, Lil Nas X, Blondie, Cat Stevens, The Chicks, Lana Del Rey, Queens of the Stone Age and many others.