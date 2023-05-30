Ben Platt shows new engagement ring: 'He proposed back'
UPI News Service, 05/30/2023
Broadway, TV and film star Ben Platt took to Instagram over the weekend to show off his new engagement ring from his fiance, The Good Doctor actor Noah Galvin.
The couple of three years announced in November that they were making wedding plans after Platt proposed to Galvin and he accepted.
On Monday, Platt posted a photo of his own hand, which was adorned with a sapphire and diamond ring.
"He proposed back," Platt captioned the picture on his Instagram Stories.Another photo of the couple's dog wearing a blue neckerchief and carrying a rose in its mouth accompanied the message, "I said yes."
A third image was of a cake that said, "Gay marriage is cool," while a fourth showed the pair kissing.
Ben Platt shared a photo of his engagement ring on Instagram Stories. Photo courtesy of Ben Platt/Instagram
