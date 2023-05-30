Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Cox is marking the end of his drama Succession's four-season run.

"We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing," he wrote on Instagram Stories Monday.

"It was on it's way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart."

Cox played Logan Roy, the show's patriarch and owner of a fictional U.S. media conglomerate, while Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Alan Ruck played his back-stabbing adult children.

Brian Cox remarked on his role in "Succession" after the finale. Photo courtesy of Brian Cox/Instagram

Cox, 76, is also known for his performances in Manhunter, Rob Roy, Braveheart, Adaptation, Deadwood, Nuremberg, War & Peace and Good Omens.