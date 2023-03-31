The Fast X cast is looking back on the long-running franchise ahead of the film's release.

Universal Pictures released a video, titled "For Fans and Family," on Friday featuring Vin Diesel Tyrese Gibson and other cast members.

Fast X opens in theaters May 19. The film will be the 10th main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, which launched with the 2001 movie The Fast and the Furious.

"It's been 22 years since we started this saga. How did we get so lucky to come so far?" Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto, says in the video.

"We're at the apex of this franchise," director Louis Leterrier adds.

Rodriguez, who portrays Letty Ortiz, says "the heart and soul" of the franchise has always been the "boots on the ground, on location" stunts and action scenes.

"The more movies we make, the bigger they get," the actress adds.

Universal released a trailer for Fast X in February that shows Dom (Diesel) take on Dante (Momoa), the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes.

"Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance," an official synopsis reads.

The main franchise is expected to end with an 11th and final film following Fast X.