The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday in Austin, Texas.

CMT presents the fan-voted awards show honoring the best in country music videos and television performances.

This year's ceremony will be held at Moody Center and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Kane Brown will host the event with Kelsea Ballerini.

Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with four nominations, followed by Brown, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll with three nominations each.

How to watch

The CMT Music Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Participants

Brown and Ballerini will also perform at the ceremony, along with Underwood, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and other artists.

Underwood, Pearce, Shania Twain, Megan Thee Stallion, Dustin Lynch, Charles Esten, Hardy, LeAnn Rimes, Noah Shnapp and other stars will present awards.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn will receive special tributes, while Twain will be honored with the CMT Equal Play Award.

Nominees

Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with four nominations: Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll follow with three nominations each.

Other nominees include Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs.