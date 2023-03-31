80 for Brady will be available to stream on Paramount+ in April.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Friday that the sports comedy film will premiere on its service April 4 in the United States and Canada. Availability for other regions will be announced at a later date.

80 for Brady is written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern and directed by Kyle Marvin. The film follows a group of friends who travel to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI.

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady star. Brady's then-teammates Ron Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman also appear in the film.

Brady joined the cast at the film's Los Angeles premiere in January.

80 for Brady opened in theaters Feb. 3.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February. He previously retired in 2022.

In the April issue of Vanity Fair, Brady's ex-wife, model Gisele Bundchen, addressed speculation about their divorce, including rumors that she issued Brady an ultimatum between football and their marriage.