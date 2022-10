Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include England's King Richard III in 1452

-- Nat Turner, a black slave and leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800

-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847

-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869

-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890

-- Comedian Bud Abbott in 1895

-- Child actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928

-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 84)

-- Pop singer Don McLean in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 74)

-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 74)

-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 73)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Sting, born Gordon Sumner, in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 68)

-- TV personality Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 32)