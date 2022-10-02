Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include England's King Richard III in 1452-- Nat Turner, a black slave and leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890-- Comedian Bud Abbott in 1895-- Child actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 84)-- Pop singer Don McLean in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 74)-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 74)-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 73)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Sting, born Gordon Sumner, in 1951 (age 71)-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 68)-- TV personality Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 36)-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 32)