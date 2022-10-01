"In each episode of Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances," the network said in a press release.
"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges."
