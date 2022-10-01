Donny Osmond, Flavor Flav, Frankie Muniz, Brec Bassinger and Debbie Gibson will be seen competing in the new reality show, Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Eddie Griffin is the host and Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton are the judges.

"In each episode of Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances," the network said in a press release.

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges."

The show is set to premiere on Oct. 22.