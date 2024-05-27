Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794

-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818

-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819

-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837

-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894

-- Writer/environmentalist Rachel Carson in 1907

-- Hubert Humphrey , U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911

-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911

-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923

-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 89)

-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936

-- Musician Don Williams in 1939

-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Richard Schiff in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Siouxsie Sioux, born Susan Ballion, (Siouxsie and the Banshees) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 63)

-- Comedian Adam Carolla in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Sean Kinney (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (TLC) in 1971

-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 51)

-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Jadakiss, born Jason Phillips, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, (Outkast) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 25)