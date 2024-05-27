Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794-- Social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818-- Poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819-- Frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837-- Detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894-- Writer\/environmentalist Rachel Carson in 1907-- Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president\/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911-- Actor Vincent Price in 1911-- Actor Christopher Lee in 1922-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923-- Actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 89)-- Actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936-- Musician Don Williams in 1939-- Actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 81)-- Actor Richard Schiff in 1955 (age 69)-- Musician Siouxsie Sioux, born Susan Ballion, (Siouxsie and the Banshees) in 1957 (age 67)-- Actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 63)-- Comedian Adam Carolla in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 59)-- Musician Sean Kinney (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 53)-- Musician Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (TLC) in 1971-- Actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 51)-- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Jadakiss, born Jason Phillips, in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, (Outkast) in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 47)-- Actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor\/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 25)