Furiosa is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is The Garfield Movie with $24.8 million, followed by If at No. 3 with $16.1 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at No. 4 with $13.4 million and The Fall Guy at No. 5 with $5.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Strangers: Chapter 1 at No. 6 with $5.6 million, Sight at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Challengers at No. 8 with $1.4 million, Back to Black at No. 9 with $1.1 million and Babes at No. 10 with $1.06 million.