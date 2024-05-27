American musician Bruce Springsteen has postponed a handful of European tour dates under doctor's orders due to vocal issues, according to a statement from the rock star.

The postponements affect shows that were planned for Marseille, France; Prague, Czechia; and Milan, Italy.

The 74-year-old "Born in the U.S.A." singer was scheduled to perform Saturday with his E Street Band at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, but postponed the show earlier that day due to vocal issues.

On Sunday, the other European tour dates were axed after a further examination "led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days," the statement published to his Instagram account said.

The Prague show was scheduled for Tuesday while Springsteen was scheduled to perform two shows in Milan on June 1 and June 2.

"Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan," it said, adding new dates for the postponed shows will be announced shortly.