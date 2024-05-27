Stephen and Ayesha Curry have announced on Instagram the birth of their fourth child.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24," the 36-year-old professional basketball star and his 35-year-old actress-celebrity chef wife posted Sunday.

They revealed the pregnancy in March.

The couple are also the parents of Riley Elizabeth, 11; Ryan Carson, 8; and Canon W. Jack, 5.