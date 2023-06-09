Entourage actor Adrian Grenier is a new dad.

Grenier, 46, recently welcomed his first child, son Seiko Aurelius, with his wife, Jordan Grenier.

The couple shared the news in a joint post Thursday on Instagram alongside maternity photos of Jordan.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago," the pair captioned the post. "In an instant... Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

"We couldn't be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child. We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from the spirit world to this one," they added. "All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!"

Television personality Ricki Lake and actresses Kimberly Van Der Beek and Debi Mazar were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yayayayaayay! Over the moon for you all!" Lake wrote.

"welcome little Seiko to your beautiful life earth side in the elven kingdom," Van Der Beek added.

"Congratulations to you 3!!!! Hi Seiko!" Mazar said.

Grenier and Jordan Grenier married in June 2022 at a spontaneous ceremony in Morocco.

"It wasn't planned," Grenier told People at the time. "We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco."

"We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot -- literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings," he added.

Grenier is known for playing Vincent Chase on the HBO series Entourage and Nate in the film The Devil Wears Prada. He most recently starred in the Netflix series Clickbait.