Janelle Monae is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and actress, 37, released her fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure, on Friday.

The Age of Pleasure features the singles "Float" and "Lipstick Lover," along with 12 other songs. Monae collaborated with Grace Jones, Amaarae and Nia Long, Sister Nancy and other artists on the album.

The new album is Monae's first studio album in over five years. Their most recent album, Dirty Computer, was released in April 2018.

Monae said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that she has changed her whole lifestyle following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Community has been so helpful to me; it's beautiful that I have a title called 'The Age of Pleasure' because it actually re-centers me. It's not about an album anymore," the star said.

"This album is not about a fight," they added. "It's about living in an oasis created by us for us."

Monae will promote The Age of Pleasure on a new North American tour that kicks off Aug. 30 in Seattle.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

As an actress, Monae most recently starred in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which opened in theaters in November.