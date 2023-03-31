Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is recovering after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old television personality said Thursday that she was hospitalized for four nights for acute gangrenous appendicitis and has a four to six week recovery ahead.

Inaba shared a video on Instagram featuring footage of her in her hospital bed.

"Special shout out to the wonderful staff of doctors, nurses and aides at @cedarssinai for taking such good care of me," she captioned the post. "I had an emergency appendectomy last week and while it's been quite a painful experience, I also know it's a gift to even feel this pain. I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse."

Inaba said she experienced severe abdomen pain and "sudden and violent vomiting" but was initially reluctant to go to the hospital because she is used to trying to wait things out due to her autoimmune disorder.

"I was wrong. I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn't stand without excruciating pain... but I honestly didn't want to leave my babies, and I'm so accustomed to pain --thought I should let it play out," Inaba said.

"If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious," she encouraged her followers.

Inaba has struggled with health issues over the years, including being diagnosed with spinal stenosis and Sji¶gren's syndrome, an immune system disorder.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Inaba is a previous co-host on The Talk and joined Dancing with the Stars in 2005.