Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at GLAAD Media Awards
UPI News Service, 03/31/2023
Celebrity couples walked the red carpet at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.
Chrishell Stause and G Flip, Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, and other couples attended the awards show Thursday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Stause, a television personality who stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, and G Flip, a singer and musician, cozied up as they posed for photos. Stause wore a red off-shoulder minidress, while G Flip sported a white vest and trousers.
Stause and G Flip were first linked in early 2022. Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, which aired in May 2022.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," she said.
Raven-Symone, a singer and actress, and Maday, an actress, married at an intimate wedding in June 2020.
"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!" Raven-Symone wrote on Instagram at the time.
Raven-Symone wore a teal and purple jacket and purple pants to the GLAAD Media Awards, while Maday sported a silver dress.
Bass, a singer known for the boy band 'N Sync, and Turchin, an artist, married in December 2014.
