A24 is teasing the new film Dream Scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy Tuesday featuring Nicolas Cage

Dream Scenario is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Ari Aster as producer. The film follows Paul Matthews (Cage), a professor and "remarkable nobody" who goes viral after he begins to appear in people's dreams.

Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Dylan Baker also star.

Dream Scenario had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

"This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture -- especially 'going viral' -- and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work," TIFF director of programming Robyn Citizen previously said.

The film will open in select theaters Nov. 10, with a wide release scheduled for Nov. 22.