'Dream Scenario' trailer: Nicolas Cage plays 'remarkable nobody' who goes viral
UPI News Service, 09/19/2023
A24 is teasing the new film Dream Scenario.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a trailer for the comedy Tuesday featuring Nicolas Cage.
Dream Scenario is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Ari Aster as producer. The film follows Paul Matthews (Cage), a professor and "remarkable nobody" who goes viral after he begins to appear in people's dreams.
Dream Scenario had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.
"This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture -- especially 'going viral' -- and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work," TIFF director of programming Robyn Citizen previously said.
The film will open in select theaters Nov. 10, with a wide release scheduled for Nov. 22.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.