Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new series Fellow Travelers.

The network shared a sneak peek of the historical drama and political thriller Tuesday featuring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey.

Fellow Travelers is based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the same name. The show follows the romance between Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Bailey), two men who first meet in McCarthy-era Washington.

The teaser features footage of Hawkins and Tim getting close as they discuss political happenings.

"Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements -- until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on 'subversives and sexual deviants,' initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history," an official synopsis reads.

"Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters - Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), Lucy ( Allison Williams ) , and Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts) -- as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves."

Fellow Travelers is created by Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, Homeland), who also executive produces with Bomer, Daniel Minahan and Robbie Rogers.

The series premieres Oct. 27 on Showtime.

Bomer is known for starring on White Collar and the American Horror Story series, while Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton on Bridgerton.