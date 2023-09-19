The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

Mexican-American songwriter, producer and musician Edgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Columbian artists Karol G, Shakira and Camilo and songwriter Keityn follow with seven nominations each. Karol G and Camilo will compete for Album of the Year, along with Pablo Alboran, Paula Arenas, Andres Cepeda, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, Ricky Martin, Fito Paez and Carlos Vives.

Argentine record producer Bizarrap is up for six awards.

Other nominees include Christina Aguilera, Rosali­a, Natalia Lafourcade, Maluma and Marc Anthony, all of whom are nominated for Record of the Year.

The 42nd annual Latin Grammys will take place Nov. 16 in Sevilla, Spain.