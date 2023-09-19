Nickelodeon is giving a glimpse of the new film A Really Haunted Loud House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Wolfgang Schaeffer.

A Really Haunted Loud House features the cast of the Nickelodeon series The Really Loud House, a live-action spinoff of the animated series The Loud House. The franchise follows Lincoln Loud (Schaeffer), a 12-year-old boy with 10 sisters.

The cast also includes Jahzir Bruno as Lincoln's best friend, Clyde McBryde, Jolie Jenkins and Brian Stepanek as Lincoln's parents and Eva Carlton, Sophia Woodward, Catherine Bradley, Annaka Fourneret, Aubin Bradley, Lexi Janicek, Ella Allan, Mia Allan, Lexi DeiBenedetto and August Michael Peterson as Lincoln's sisters.

In A Really Haunted Loud House, "Lincoln Loud (Schaeffer) and his best friend Clyde (Bruno) skip the Loud family's Halloween Spooktacular to attend an over-the-top party hosted by the new cool kid at school, Xander, leaving his sisters to plan the annual event and grandiose neighborhood performance, while Dad fights his own demons and avoids being captured by teenage werewolf hunters. When Xander and his mob of followers decide to play tricks and attack the Loud house, Lincoln, his sisters and Cylde must work together to save Halloween, leading to an epic standoff in the town's junkyard," an official synopsis reads.

The film is directed and executive produced by Jonathan Judge, who also directed the film A Loud House Christmas.

A Really Haunted Loud House will premiere Sept. 28 on Paramount+ and premiere at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

The Really Loud House Season 2 will premiere on Nickelodeon in early 2024, with Season 1 to become available to stream on Paramount+ around the same time.