'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' teaser introduces Disney+ series
UPI News Service, 09/19/2023
Disney+ is introducing the new series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Walker Scobell.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan fantasy book series. The show follows Percy Jackson (Scobell), a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the demigod son of Poseidon.
The trailer shows Percy and his best friend Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) arrive at Camp Half-Blood, where they befriend Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries).
Percy is "just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus," according to an official synopsis.
