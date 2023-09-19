South Korean boy band Seventeen has announced its comeback.

The K-pop group said Tuesday that it will release its 11th EP, Seventeenth Heaven, in October.

Seventeen shared the news alongside a teaser showing a concert wristband featuring details about the album.

Seventeenth Heaven will feature Seventeen's S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Minyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino, and is slated for release Oct. 23.

The new EP will be Seventeen's first since FML, released in April. The group's most recent full-length album, Face the Sun, was released in May 2022.

Seventeen made its debut in 2015.