An Iowa man was awarded a Guinness World Record for his collection of 2,324 nativity sets.

Mike Zahs, who started collecting the traditional Christmas decorations in the 1950s, assembled his sets at the Hills Bank in Washington to be officially counted.

He said it took six weeks to set up all of the scenes.

Zahs said his collection includes a total 2,539 sets, but Guinness World Records only accepts nativity scenes that include a Mary, Joseph, Jesus, three wise men, at least one shepherd, at least one angel, at least one animal, a stable and a star.