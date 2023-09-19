AMC Networks renewed Dark Winds for a third season on Tuesday. The network expects the new season to debut in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

The season 2 finale aired Aug. 31. Dark Winds is based on the Tony Hillerman Leaphorn and Chee books, adapted by Graham Roland

Zahn McClarnon stars as tribal police Lt. Joe Leaphorn. Leaphorn solves mysteries with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), once Leaphorn's deputy and later a private investigator.

Jessica Matten plays tribal police sergeant Manuelito. The first two seasons were based on the third and fourth books.

Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are executive producers, as is McClarnon. AMC reports 90% of the production crew is indigenous.

AMC reports Season 2 garnered 1.7 million weekly viewers on AMC and a larger audience than Season 1 on the AMC+ streaming service. Season 1 is also available on Max.