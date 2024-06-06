Audible announced the series Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude on Thursday. The series premieres July 25.

Dan Aykroyd hosts the series about how he and John Belushi created The Blues Brothers. The series will include previously unreleased excerpts of Belushi.

In new interviews, Aykroyd speaks with Jim Belushi, Paul Shaffer, Curtis Salgado, John Landis, Steve Jordan and Judy Belushi Pisano.

The Blues Brothers premiered on Saturday Night Live in 1976 with Aykroyd as Elwood Blues and Belushi as Jake. Arc of Gratitude will trace the band's origins in Toronto to the hit 1980 film.

The Audible series will also address Aykroyd co-founding of the House of Blues with Isaac Tigrett, and the 1998 sequel Blues Brothers 2000.