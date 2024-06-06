Janus Films announced Thursday that Seven Samurai will return to theaters in July. Toho Co Ltd. has done a 4K restoration for the film's 70th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Samurai will play beginning July 5 at the Film Forum in New York, and July 12 at Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles. The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles will host a premiere on July 7.

Akira Kurosawa co-wrote, with Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni, and directed Seven Samurai. In the three-and-a-half hour epic, a 16th century village hires the samurai to defend them from violent bandits.

Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura lead the cast. The film was also the inspiration for the western The Magnificent Seven and inspired the circus bugs in A Bug's Life.