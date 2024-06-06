Vertical released the trailer for Widow Clicquot on Thursday. The film opens in theaters July 19.

Haley Bennett executive produced and stars in the true story of pioneering winemaker Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin. Ponsardin's husband, Francois Clicquot ( Tom Sturridge ), left the family vineyard to his widow in his will.

In 18th century Champagne, Italy, it was forbidden for women to run businesses. Barbe-Nicole defied society to become the "Grande Dame of Champagne."

UPI praised Widow Clicquot in its review out of the Toronto International Film Festival for its sensuality and portrayal of both the business and production aspects of wine.

Erin Dignam adapted Tilar J. Mazzeo's biography. Thomas Napper directed.