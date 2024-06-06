Universal Studios announced Thursday that this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a Quiet Place haunted house in Orlando and Hollywood theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights begins Aug. 30 in Orlando and Sept. 5 in Hollywood.

The attraction is based on Paramount's A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. A third film, the prequel A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters June 28.

The Quiet Place Haunted House will include American Sign Language. The two films star deaf actor Millicent Simmonds, who communicates with her family via ASL.

A Quiet Place is about monsters who are attracted to sound, so using ASL helps the characters avoid making noise to attract the creatures. John Krasinski directed and played the father, with Emily Blunt as the mother.

The haunted house will recreate scenes from the films and evoke its silent atmosphere.

Last year, Halloween Horror Nights featured attractions based on Chucky, The Exorcist: Believer and more with appearances by M3gan and the killer creatures from Five Nights at Freddy's.