Clare's lineup of bachelors for Season 16 will apparently look much different than the cast that was revealed to The Bachelorette viewers in March before the coronavirus pandemic suddenly forced producers to put filming on hold.
"(SPOILER): These were the 32 guys originally announced for Clare's season back in March," Carbone tweeted on July 11, linking to an article that lists the entire original cast.
"Of those 32, here's who I know will not be part of her cast anymore, for one reason or another."
Carbone went on to list the following men will no longer be participating: Aaron Goodwin, Anthony Witchek, Austin Bouzigard, Bennett Murphy, Bret Engemann, James Clarke, Matt James, Miley Gully, Nick Eccher, Grant Lewis, Greg Grippo, JP Caruso and Tyler Cottrill.
In the comments of his post, Carbone clarified, "This does NOT mean there aren't possibly others from the original 32 that aren't on. These are just the only ones I know about that aren't. So please don't ask 'What about so-and-so?' This is all I know as of now."
Carbone said he's not going to try to find out the reasons why the 13 guys he had listed won't be appearing on Clare's season.
"Not gonna to kill myself trying to find out why all 13 of these guys didn't make it back. I know why some didn't, but not all," the spoiler blogger tweeted.
"It's not important why they aren't on really. What I care about (as should you) are who WILL actually be on the show. The 'new' guys so to speak."
Carbone teased he'll be revealing the new cast members soon.
"Bc of possibly testing positive and/or being backups, we won't know who her official cast is until ABC releases it. I'm assuming that'll be soon once they determine their final cast list after quarantine is over."
Carbone noted, however, the new bachelors have one obvious connection.
"What I'll say is of the 10 'new' guys that I have, every one is 30 or older," Carbone shared.
"So they definitely did Clare better in the age department during recasting. Once that final cast list comes out, we'll be able to compare and contrast who made it and who didn't from the original 32."
Just last week, Carbone revealed The Bachelorette's sixteenth season will be filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, in Palm Springs, CA.
"(SPOILER) Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I'm hearing as of the last couple days," Carbone tweeted earlier this month.
The Bachelorette's sixteenth season was originally supposed to have begun filming in March and premiere on May 18, but due to COVID-19 and global health restrictions that have shut down nearly all Hollywood productions, the season postponed its production date and Clare has been patiently waiting to start her journey to find love.
Clare, however, teased late last month on an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "I found out maybe two hours ago actually when I'll be going down and the final day that I'm leaving so it's very, very soon!"
While Clare's initial set of 32 suitors was announced by ABC back in March, due to the delay in production, men continued to apply and the casting process was extended.
The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison therefore previously said Clare could end up with a totally different group of guys than she initially planned for because of their schedules. And now, based on Carbone's reporting, that appears to be the case.
"We will know the new cast when they release them, prob middle of July before filming begins since that's what they've done the last 4 or 5 seasons," Carbone tweeted last month.
Once The Bachelorette begins filming, cast and crew will be tested regularly with routine temperature checks for the duration of the show in order to ensure everyone's health and safety, Variety reported.
"It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show," a source said.
The entire The Bachelorette season will reportedly be taped at one quarantined location with cast and crew living on-site, and visitors and members of the press will not be allowed to drop by.
"There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations," another source told Variety.
ABC revealed The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT this fall, but fans are still waiting for the premiere date of Season 16 to be announced.
Clare was a 32-year-old from Sacramento, CA, when she was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She finished as his runner-up.
Clare then unsuccessfully continued to search for love on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC in 2014 and 2015.
Clare got engaged to French Canadian bachelor Benoit Beausejour-Savard on the reunion special for The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018, but they broke up in April of that year.
Clare, 39, posted what appeared to be her final send-off message before leaving to film The Bachelorette earlier this week. In a message penned to herself, she encouraged herself to stay strong and keep fighting with an open heart.