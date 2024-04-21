That They May Face the Rising Sun won the top prize of Best Film at the Irish Film and TV Awards gala in Dublin on Saturday.

Cillian Murphy earned the honors for Lead Actor in a Film for Oppenheimer, which was also named Best International Film at the event.

Agnes O'Casey won for Lead Actress in a Film for Lies We Tell, which also scored the trophies for Best Director of a Film for Lisa Mulcahy and Best Script for a Film for Elisabeth Gooch.

Paul Mescal picked up the statuette for Supporting Actor in a Film for All of Us Strangers and Alison Oliver went home with the prize for Supporting Actress in a Film for Saltburn.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Neil Jordan presented his frequent collaborator Stephen Rea with the Irish Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Siobhan Cullen was voted the 2024 Fi­s Eireann / Screen Ireland Rising Star for her roles in Obituary, The Dry and the upcoming Netflix series Bodkin.

KIN earned the prizes for Best Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Clare Dunne, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Maria Doyle Kennedy, Best Director of a Drama Series for Kate Dolan and Best Script for a Drama Series for Peter McKenna.

Eanna Hardwicke picked Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Sixth Commandment and Richard Dormer won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Blue Lights.